BRIEF-Wilex receives about EUR 4.16 mln from rights issue

* Successfully completes rights issue

* Shareholders exercised their subscription and oversubscription rights for all of 1,486,732 new no-par value bearer shares for 2.80 euros ($3) per share by end of subscription period

* Plans to use gross proceeds of about 4.16 million euros from rights issue to finance further development of ADC Technology, in particular GMP transfer of drug production

