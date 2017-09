April 8 (Reuters) - Compania Espanola de Viviendas en Alquiler SA :

* Says at end Dec. gross asset value up 7.37 percent versus year ago

* Says at end Dec. net asset value at 105 million euros ($113.59 million) versus 83.4 million euros year on year

