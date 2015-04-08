FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klepierre issues 8-year, 750 million euro bond
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Klepierre issues 8-year, 750 million euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Klepierre :

* Announces that it successfully issued a 8-year, 750 million euro ($811.28 million) bond maturing April 17, 2023

* The bond was priced at a 65 bps margin above the swap rate which translates into a coupon of 1.0 percent

* Also launched a tender offer for cash on a 500 million euro bond issued by Corio N.V. Maturing in January 2018

* The tender offer period is expected to end on April 16, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1a5Ndow

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

