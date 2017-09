April 9 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of transactions processed on EUROPACE marketplace for financial products grew to 11.1 billion euros ($11.95 billion) in Q1 of 2015

* Volume of transaction increased more than 31 percent compared with corresponding period of last year