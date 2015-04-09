FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ayco to propose capital increase, share nominal value decrease
April 9, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ayco to propose capital increase, share nominal value decrease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :

* Says to propose share capital increase by compensation of credits increasing capital by 10 million euros ($10.8 million) via issuance of 3.3 million new shares at nominal value of 3.01 euros per share

* Says to propose reduction of nominal value of 7.8 million shares from 3.01 euro to 0.03 euro to compensate losses

* Says to propose share capital increase by 3 million euros through issuance of 100 million new shares at nominal value of 0.03 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

