BRIEF-CMA says Poundland and 99p Stores deal may lessen competition within UK
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMA says Poundland and 99p Stores deal may lessen competition within UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Merger update

* It is or may be case that anticipated acquisition of 99p Stores by Poundland Plc may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in UK

* CMA is therefore considering whether to accept an undertaking under section 73 of Enterprise act 2002 (ACT) in lieu of a reference

* Poundland Plc and 99p Stores have until 16 April 2015 to offer an undertaking to CMA that might be accepted Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1CY9BdV) Further company coverage:

