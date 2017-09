April 9 (Reuters) - Foodlink SA :

* Issues a 7-year securitised bond loan of 3 million euros ($3.23 million), provided from Alpha Bank SA

* Says 1.125 million euros from the bond loan to refinance existing bond loan, rest to be used for liquidity

