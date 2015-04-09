FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group monthly new sales March - new sales at NOK 100 mln
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group monthly new sales March - new sales at NOK 100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Says total new sales in Norway, Sweden And Denmark in March 2015 were 100.5 million Norwegian crowns ($12.5 million) compared to 87.3 million crowns in same period last year, an increase of 13.2 million crowns (15.1 pct)

* Says new sales in 2015 have been on average 95.0 million crowns per month, and has now reached a total of 284.9 million crowns

* Says in Norway, total new sales in march were 57.4 million crowns compared to 47.4 million crowns same period last year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0674 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.