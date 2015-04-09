BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group monthly new sales March - new sales at NOK 100 mln

April 9 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Says total new sales in Norway, Sweden And Denmark in March 2015 were 100.5 million Norwegian crowns ($12.5 million) compared to 87.3 million crowns in same period last year, an increase of 13.2 million crowns (15.1 pct)

* Says new sales in 2015 have been on average 95.0 million crowns per month, and has now reached a total of 284.9 million crowns

* Says in Norway, total new sales in march were 57.4 million crowns compared to 47.4 million crowns same period last year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0674 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)