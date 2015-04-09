BRIEF-Clavister secures deal with CNB, Dutch organisation

April 9 (Reuters) - Clavister Holding AB :

* Announced a deployment with CNB (Coöperatieve Nederlandse Bloembollencentrale), Dutch organisation

* The products, which deliver up to 6Gbps of firewalling, will be used to protect sensitive data and provide a robust layer of security to CNB’s customer portal

* The deal was made through Clavister’s Dutch value added distributor BlackIP, which recently launched of a new security-as-a-service (SECaaS) firewall service for its channel partners in the Netherlands

