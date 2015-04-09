FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clavister secures deal with CNB, Dutch organisation
April 9, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clavister secures deal with CNB, Dutch organisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Clavister Holding AB :

* Announced a deployment with CNB (Coöperatieve Nederlandse Bloembollencentrale), Dutch organisation

* The products, which deliver up to 6Gbps of firewalling, will be used to protect sensitive data and provide a robust layer of security to CNB’s customer portal

* The deal was made through Clavister’s Dutch value added distributor BlackIP, which recently launched of a new security-as-a-service (SECaaS) firewall service for its channel partners in the Netherlands

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
