BRIEF-NattoPharma resolves share capital increase, listing on NASDAQ First North
#Healthcare
April 9, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NattoPharma resolves share capital increase, listing on NASDAQ First North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - NattoPharma ASA :

* Has on April 8 decided to increase share capital by up to 10,714,286 Norwegian crowns ($1.33 million) via issue of up to 3,571,429 new shares prior to listing on NASDAQ First North

* Share capital increase will be carried out via two offerings - rights issue of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns and offering directed to general public in Sweden of 20-25 million Norwegian crowns

* Subscription price is set at 14 crowns in both offerings

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0697 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
