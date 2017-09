April 9 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Announces intention to launch capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a maximum amount of 300 million euros ($323 million)

* BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC Securities will act as Joint Global Coordinators and, with ING Belgium, as Joint Bookrunners for this public offer of new shares with preferential subscription rights

($1 = 0.9294 euros)