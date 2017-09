April 9 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* Its unit, Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA, gets 5.2 million zloty ($1.40 million) subsidy under Operational Programme Innovative Economy 2007-2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7237 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)