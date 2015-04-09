FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apetit Plc to buy back Taimen Oy's holding in Apetit Kala Oy
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit Plc to buy back Taimen Oy's holding in Apetit Kala Oy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Apetit Oyj :

* Apetit Plc to buy back Taimen Oy’s holding in Apetit Kala Oy

* Says deal will be carried out in form of a change in holdings, without any cash compensation

* Says under agreement, Taimen’s 30 per cent holding in Apetit Kala will be terminated and Apetit Kala’s 30 per cent holding in Taimen will be reduced to about 23.7 per cent

* Says ownership arrangement is planned for implementation during spring 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.