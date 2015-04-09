FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor appoints Andrew Rashbass as executive chairman
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor appoints Andrew Rashbass as executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Appointment of chairman

* Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, as executive chairman to succeed Richard Ensor who retires as company’s executive chairman at end of this financial year on September 30

* This follows a thorough search process undertaken by a committee of board comprising non-executive directors only

* Since July 2013, Andrew Rashbass has been UK-based chief executive of Reuters, news division of Thomson Reuters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
