BRIEF-Suominen prepares an investment in its Bethune plant in the United States

April 9 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :

* Location of planned manufacturing line would be Suominen’s existing plant in Bethune, South Carolina, USA

* Says cannot yet comment total value of investment

* Announced in January planned investment constitutes most significant single initiative in Suominen’s 30 million - 50 million euros ($32.25 million - $53.76 million) investment program and supports Suominen’s target for period 2015-2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)