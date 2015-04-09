BRIEF-Permanent TSB welcomes EU approval of restructuring plan

April 9 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc
* Approval of Pemanent TSB restucturing plan
* Agreed restructuring plan and restructuring plan term sheet are consistent with group’s own business plan.
* Committed to reduce value of defaulted Irish tracker mortgages through a combination of measures
* Committed to completing announced capital package to raise EUR 525m of tier 1 capital from private investors
* Committed to report on and monitor performance of core bank and non-core business separately
* Measures will be required to be implemented over various time-frames until 31 December 2018
* Group’s cost to income ratio and annual operating expenses will not exceed pre-determined limits
* Will not pay any dividends until contingent capital notes are converted, redeemed or repurchased
* Will not pay dividends in circumstances which will compromise ability of group to meet its commitments under restructuring plan term sheet
* Will commit to dispose of Capital Home Loans Limited (CHL) mortgage book, non-performing Irish commercial real estate lending