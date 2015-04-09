BRIEF-Permanent TSB welcomes EU approval of restructuring plan

April 9 (Reuters) - Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc

* Approval of Pemanent TSB restucturing plan

* Agreed restructuring plan and restructuring plan term sheet are consistent with group’s own business plan.

* Committed to reduce value of defaulted Irish tracker mortgages through a combination of measures

* Committed to completing announced capital package to raise EUR 525m of tier 1 capital from private investors

* Committed to report on and monitor performance of core bank and non-core business separately

* Measures will be required to be implemented over various time-frames until 31 December 2018

* Group’s cost to income ratio and annual operating expenses will not exceed pre-determined limits

* Will not pay any dividends until contingent capital notes are converted, redeemed or repurchased

* Will not pay dividends in circumstances which will compromise ability of group to meet its commitments under restructuring plan term sheet

* Will commit to dispose of Capital Home Loans Limited (CHL) mortgage book, non-performing Irish commercial real estate lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: