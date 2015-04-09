FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC says French Magistrates starts criminal investigation into co's Swiss private bank
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC says French Magistrates starts criminal investigation into co's Swiss private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* On 8 April 2015, HSBC Holdings Plc was informed that it has been placed under formal criminal investigation by French Magistrates

* Investigation in connection with conduct of HSBC’s swiss private bank in 2006 and 2007 for alleged tax-related offenses

* A eur 1 billion bail was imposed

* Believes French Magistrates’ decision is without legal basis and bail is unwarranted and excessive

* Intends to appeal and will defend itself vigorously in any future proceedings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

