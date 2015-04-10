FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding Q1 net sales at CHF 479 mln, down 3.5 pct in Swiss francs
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 10, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding Q1 net sales at CHF 479 mln, down 3.5 pct in Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie Holding AG :

* In Swiss francs Q1 net sales amounted 479 million Swiss francs ($491.13 million) and remained 3.5 pct below previous year

* For 2015, without taking the recent currency rate developments into account, continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) above previous year

* For 2015, net sales in Swiss francs will close slightly lower, while net operating income (EBIT) in Swiss francs will again reach the previous year’s figures

* Decided on additional capacity expansion with an investment of 35 million Swiss francs at the production site in Domat/Ems Source text - bit.ly/1JuEBo9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.