BRIEF-INVL Technology announces share capital increase

April 10 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Decides to increase its capital by additionally issuing no more than 13,885,286 ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euro par value each

* Capital will be increased with additional contributions from 1,773,267.06 euros ($1.89 million) to 5.8 million euros (by no more than 4,026,732.94 euros)

* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 1.56 euro

* Plans to reorganize its activity so it would operate as closed-end investment company Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9380 euros)