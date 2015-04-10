BRIEF-Leclanche and Younicos partner on Graciosa project

April 10 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA :

* Younicos and Leclanche partner on Graciosa project

* Will provide complete Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS), using its industry-leading lithium-ion batteries, which will be combined with Younicos Energy Management software

* Affiliate of Recharge, one of Leclanche’s largest shareholders, will provide 3.5 million euros ($3.71 million) in convertible debt financing to project’s operating company Graciolica, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Younicos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)