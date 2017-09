April 10 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says fully subscribed share capital increase ascends to 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million)

* Issues 1.4 million shares, 1 euro each, 0.40 euro share premium

* Says in additional period the company received subscription requests for more than 1.3 million shares

($1 = 0.9436 euros)