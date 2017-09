April 10 (Reuters) - Tribona Ab :

* Tribona ab (publ) signs new 10 year lease agreement covering 5 095 sq.m. in Umea

* The rental agreement starts immediately and extends to 2025-03-31. Tenant is AIT AB.

* The rental value is approximately SEK 26m. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)