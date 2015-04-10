FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AKB RBR announces changes in shareholding structure
April 10, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AKB RBR announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - AKB RBR :

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy on March 12 decreased his stake in company to 10.65803 pct from 19.65803 pct and further to 5.65803 pct

* Says Andrey Korkunov acquired 9 pct stake in company on March 12

* Says Lyubov Sitnikova increased her stake to 8 pct from 3 pct on March 12

* Says Igor Renich divested his 9 pct stake in company

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy increased his stake to 14.65803 pct from 5.65803 pct Source text: bit.ly/1FHP7ar, bit.ly/1GSoxge, bit.ly/1NjFQvY, bit.ly/1FtYVlH , bit.ly/1Ps3C7x , bit.ly/1avbll2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

