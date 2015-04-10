BRIEF-Skanska's board has decided to buy own shares

April 10 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab :

* Skanska’s board of directors has resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting’s authorization concerning the repurchase of shares

* On one or several occasions, but no longer than the Annual General Meeting in 2016, not more than 4,500,000 Skanska AB Series B shares may be acquired, the aim of which is to secure delivery of shares to participants in Skanska’s Employee Ownership Program

* On April 9, Skanska held 9,106,328 Series B shares in its own custody. Further company coverage: