April 10 (Reuters) - Sollers :

* FY 2014 sales 47.91 billion roubles ($944.60 million) versus 61.32 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2014 net loss for year 3.74 billion roubles versus profit 3.58 billion roubles year ago

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 5.43 billion roubles versus 3.49 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1NYID8X

($1 = 50.7200 roubles)