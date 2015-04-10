BRIEF-Eurona and Abertis Telecom reach deal to share mobile infrastructure

April 10 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Reaches deal with Abertis Telecom to share mobile infrastructure

* Says Abertis to provide to Eurona part of its current network for deployment of more than 200 points of connectivity in 2015

* Sees to reach 500 points of connectivity by 2017

* Says this strategic deal to enable Eurona to accelerate the expansion of 4G network in small and medium towns

* Sees FY 2017 turnover from this investment of 48.7 million euros ($51.7 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1IQc2R3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)