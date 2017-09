April 10 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc :

* Appointment of Richard Solomons to its board as a non-executive director

* Will take up his appointment on 13 April, 2015

* Richard is currently chief executive officer of Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)