BRIEF-Aviva revises long term incentive pay for CEO, CFO

April 10 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* CEO Mark Wilson, Tom Stoddard, chief financial officer, have decided not to accept proposed long term incentive plan (LTIP) award to be made in 2015

* Board has proposed a revised award under Aviva LTIP of 300 pct basic salary to wilson and 225 pct of basic salary to Stoddard, which they have both accepted

* DRR states it was proposed to make 2015 LTIP awards of 350 pct of basic salary to Wilson, 250 pct of basic salary to Stoddard, which were within company’s existing remuneration policy

* "Board was disappointed to receive feedback this week from a shareholder voting agency which expressed concern over proposed LTIP awards" - Chairman