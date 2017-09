April 13 (Reuters) - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* FY result of parent company of 13.9 million euros ($15 million); (previous year: 9.8 million euros); consolidated profit of 18.0 million euros (previous year: 11.6 million euros)

* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euros per share for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)