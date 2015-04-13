FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 13, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Greenyard Foods to combine businesses with Univeg & Peatinvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Greenyard Foods NV :

* Letter of intent signed with respect to business combination between Greenyard Foods, Univeg & Peatinvest

* The combination of Greenyard Foods, Univeg And Peatinvest creates a global market leader with combined sales in excess of 3.7 billion euros ($3.92 billion)

* Business combination includes also contribution in kind of 4.6 pct of Univeg

* Business combination to happen through contribution of 100 pct of Univeg

* Business combination includes also contribution of 100 pct of Peatinvest against newly issued Greenyard Foods shares

* Gimv-Xl will exercise its existing warrants, which will result in a capital increase of 25.6 million euros, bringing the total number of greenyard foods shares to 18.9 million Source text: bit.ly/1GZBLHX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

