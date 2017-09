April 13 (Reuters) - LSI Software SA :

* Signs 2.54 million zloty ($670,240) deal with Chocholowskie Termy Sp. z o.o. for delivery of ‘Positive ESOK’ (electric system of customer service) and ‘Positive Restaurant’ systems Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7897 zlotys)