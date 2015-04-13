FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding to further expand its hose production in Czech Republic
April 13, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding to further expand its hose production in Czech Republic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* Is investing approximately 15 million euros ($16 million) to further expand its hose production at SemperFlex facility in Odry, Czech Republic

* Investments of approx. 15 million euros until 2016

* Industrial hose production to increase by about 40 percent

* Outlook for CAPEX of Semperit Group in 2015 is planned at about 75 million euros (2014: 74 million euros), of which approx 50 million euros relates to growth investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

