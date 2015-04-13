BRIEF-Exponent Private Equity says reached close of 1 bln stg fund

April 13 (Reuters) - Exponent Private Equity:

* Announces it has reached the final close of its new 1 billion stg fund, exponent private equity partners III, LP

* 1 billion stg of commitments raised for the fund exceeded the 800 million stg target

* Fund will target companies with enterprise values between 75 million stg and 350 million stg which operate in a broad range of sectors and markets

* Campbell Lutyens & Co. Ltd acted as exclusive global placement agent for the offering (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)