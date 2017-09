April 13 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* DK-TEC A/S, close related to FirstFarms chairman Henrik Hougaard, has on April 13 purchased 20,000 FirstFarms shares for 890,000 Danish crowns ($125,808) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0743 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)