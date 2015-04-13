BRIEF-Heineken to buy Pivovarna Lasko for 114.3 mln eur

April 13 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv

* Heineken to acquire a majority stake in leading Slovenian brewer Pivovarna Lasko DD

* Signed a binding agreement with a consortium of shareholders to acquire 4,471,054 shares in Pivovarna Lasko DD

* Representing 51.11 percent of issued share capital, for a price per share of eur25.56, or a total consideration of eur114.3m

* Completion of acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and will be followed by a mandatory takeover offer extended to all remaining shareholders

* Acquisition strengthens our position within region -CEO, Heineken