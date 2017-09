April 13 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo announces 6th positive DSMB recommendation for livatag relive study in HCC

* Data safety monitoring board (“DSMB”), which monitors safety of Livatag phase III trial, “ReLive”, has once again unanimously recommended to continue study without modification

