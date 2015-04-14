FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sika Q1 sales up at CHF 1.195 billion
April 14, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sika Q1 sales up at CHF 1.195 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* In Q1 5.1 percent sales growth (-0.9 percent in Swiss francs) to 1.195 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion)

* It is planned to open between seven and nine factories in 2015

* Expects 2015 sales growth of 6 percent to 8 percent at constant exchange rates, in line with strategy 2018

* Unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain’s hostile takeover bid remains a major element of uncertainty in this forecast

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9771 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

