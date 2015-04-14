BRIEF-Sika Q1 sales up at CHF 1.195 billion

April 14 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* In Q1 5.1 percent sales growth (-0.9 percent in Swiss francs) to 1.195 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion)

* It is planned to open between seven and nine factories in 2015

* Expects 2015 sales growth of 6 percent to 8 percent at constant exchange rates, in line with strategy 2018

* Unknown outcome of Saint-Gobain’s hostile takeover bid remains a major element of uncertainty in this forecast

