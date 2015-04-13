BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding FY 2014 group profit CHF 31.5 mln, up by 20.7 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG :

* FY EBIT was 38.7 million Swiss francs ($39 million); (previous year 31.9 million Swiss francs, up by 21.5 percent)

* FY group profit was 31.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 26.1 million Swiss francs, up by 20.7 percent)

* FY sales came in at 519.5 million Swiss francs (previous year 501.8 million Swiss francs, up by 3.5 percent

* Will allow board of directors to ask shareholders' meeting on May 22 to approve a dividend of 5.00 Swiss francs per share