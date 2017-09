April 13 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* René Zahnd, head of Modernisation & Development, becomes new CEO of Swiss Prime Site

* René Zahnd will continue in his current role at Implenia until April 30, 2016 at latest

* By then Implenia will have decided on his successor as head of business unit