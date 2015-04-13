FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bouygues Construction wins new project in Myanmar
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 13, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bouygues Construction wins new project in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Bouygues :

* Wins new project in Myanmar

* The property group Thanlyin Estate Development has chosen a consortium, including Dragages Singapore, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, for the design and construction of a new phase of Star City

* Contract is worth total of $125 million (about 110 million euros), of which Bouygues Construction's share is valued at about 65 million euros ($68.84 million) Source text: bit.ly/1z9r2V2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
