BRIEF-Bouygues Construction wins new project in Myanmar

April 13 (Reuters) - Bouygues :

* Wins new project in Myanmar

* The property group Thanlyin Estate Development has chosen a consortium, including Dragages Singapore, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, for the design and construction of a new phase of Star City

* Contract is worth total of $125 million (about 110 million euros), of which Bouygues Construction's share is valued at about 65 million euros ($68.84 million) Source text: bit.ly/1z9r2V2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)