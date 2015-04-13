FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Europcar Q1 2015 revenue rises by 6.2% to 413.7 mln euros
#Financials
April 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Europcar Q1 2015 revenue rises by 6.2% to 413.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Europcar Groupe SA IPO-EUROP.PA:

* Reports Q1 2015 revenue of 413.7 million euros ($438.56 million), up 6.2 pct compared to Q1 2014 at constant fix

* Management expects to continue to deliver profitable growth in full years 2015, 2016 and 2017

* In 2015, adjusted corporate EBITDA is expected to amount to about 245 million euros

* Between 2015 and 2017, revenues should continue to increase 3 pct to 5 pct organically per year

* Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin should reach approximately 13 pct by 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1IFawo5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

