BRIEF-Emova Group to increase capital by 4,999,999.90 euros

April 13 (Reuters) - Emova Group :

* Reminds that, according to press release published on April 8, 14,285,714 shares are to be issued through capital increase with preferential subscription rights at unit price of 0.35 euro per share

* Ratio for current shareholders is 100 new shares for 599 outstanding shares

* Aims to increase capital by 4,999,999.90 euros ($5.30 million), including global issue prime of 2,857,142.80 euros Source text: bit.ly/1FEfYHc To see previous press release: bit.ly/1DAMWFS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)