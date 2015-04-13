FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom buys 100 pct of Embou and Ebesis
April 13, 2015 / 7:20 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom buys 100 pct of Embou and Ebesis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Closes the acquisition of 100 percent of Embou Nuevas Tecnologias SL and Ebesis Sistemas SL

* Says with this acquisition Masmovil to increase its FY 2014 proforma revenue by 2.7 million euros ($2.9 million) and EBITDA by about 840,000 euros

* Financing of transaction through combination of cash, shares and deferred payment to fulfill without interests in the next 4 fiscal years Source text: bit.ly/1IWYByG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

