BRIEF-Vousse Corp to buy laser equipment for Hedonai

April 13 (Reuters) - Vousse Corp SA :
* Says through its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SA, reaches deal with Alma Lasers Ltd to buy laser equipment for Hedonai centers
* The deal involves renovation and purchase of up to 100 machines, Soprano ICE model
* By signing this deal an operational restructuring of Hedonai is in its final phase
* Says 25 machines initially replaced for about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)
* Part of the transaction to be covered by delivery of existing machines and part of loan granted to Hedonai for 0.9 million euros
* The remaining amount to be financed by Alma Lasers, Vousse to face the payment of fixed fees for 48 months Source text: bit.ly/1couztM
($1 = 0.9468 euros)