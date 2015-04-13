FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vousse Corp to buy laser equipment for Hedonai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Vousse Corp SA :

* Says through its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SA, reaches deal with Alma Lasers Ltd to buy laser equipment for Hedonai centers

* The deal involves renovation and purchase of up to 100 machines, Soprano ICE model

* By signing this deal an operational restructuring of Hedonai is in its final phase

* Says 25 machines initially replaced for about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)

* Part of the transaction to be covered by delivery of existing machines and part of loan granted to Hedonai for 0.9 million euros

* The remaining amount to be financed by Alma Lasers, Vousse to face the payment of fixed fees for 48 months Source text: bit.ly/1couztM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

