April 13 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg

* Martin Mello, divisional bank manager private banking, sold on April 13 a total of 900 equity certificates in Sparebank 1 Nøtterøy - Tønsberg at 108.00 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)