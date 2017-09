April 13 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Secures a further commercial property in Schwerin

* Net rental income, excluding utilities, amounts to about 0.55 million euros ($0.58 million) per year

* Contents of agreement have not been disclosed