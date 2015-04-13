BRIEF-PA Resources says Gunvor Group petitions for bankruptcy in PA Resources

April 13 (Reuters) - Pa Resources

* Gunvor Group petitions for bankruptcy in PA Resources

* Says on Sunday night Gunvor Group informed that it had filed an application for bankruptcy of PA Resources AB. The company has not yet been officially notified by Stockholm District Court

* Says due to ongoing corporate reorganisation, application is not expected to have any immediate impact on company

* The board of directors in PA Resources will meet on Wednesday morning April 15