BRIEF-FirstFarms: premium of 0.5 pct by early request for conversion of convertible bond
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 13, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FirstFarms: premium of 0.5 pct by early request for conversion of convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Announces premium of 0.5 percent by early request for conversion of convertible bond

* Has reserved cash frames of up to 50 million Danish crowns($7.05 million) to bond owners, who do not want to convert

* Says if this current opportunity is not desired, bond can still be converted according to deadline in Dec. 2015; alternatively just expire ordinary in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0960 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

