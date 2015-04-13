BRIEF-FirstFarms: premium of 0.5 pct by early request for conversion of convertible bond

April 13 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Announces premium of 0.5 percent by early request for conversion of convertible bond

* Has reserved cash frames of up to 50 million Danish crowns($7.05 million) to bond owners, who do not want to convert

* Says if this current opportunity is not desired, bond can still be converted according to deadline in Dec. 2015; alternatively just expire ordinary in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0960 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)