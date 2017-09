April 13 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Says net asset value increased by 1.1 pct in March

* Net asset value/share was 10.40 euros ($11) in March 2015 versus 10.29 euros in February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)