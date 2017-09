(Corrects name of company to HF Company from HFR Company and replaces FRY with FY in headline and body)

April 13 (Reuters) - HF Company SA :

* Q1 revenue 11.1 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago

* FY net income group share 5.0 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.67 euros per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9446 euros)